Unfinished business: MSSU thrower aims to become the best in his final season

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University discus and shot put thrower Rajindra Campbell is focused on one thing, and that is continuing to prove that he is one of the best throwers in the country.

Campbell is wrapping up his final collegiate season, having one last go-round of an already illustrious career. You can point at the MIAA titles, All-American status, or four consecutive conference athlete of the week honors just this season alone. But there’s something about this year that just sticks.

“I want to be remembered as ‘Rajindra Campbell — 2021 outdoor discus national champion,'” Campbell exclaimed. “And that’s what me and coach are working towards, making that dream a reality.”

He’s one of the top discuss and shot put throwers in the nation and he’s more motivated than ever. A year ago, Campbell was on the doorstep of nationals before it was taken away due to COVID-19. But he’s back and he wants nothing given.

“They gave us an opportunity to come back and I’m trying to get everything, like I want to win,” Campbell continued. “Like I was ahead last year, but this year I feel like I’m back for a reason and I want it to be known I’m back for a reason.”

MSSU throwing coach Brian Allen chimed in, saying Campbell has a lot left in the tank.

What’s left is how he throws . . . literally. Campbell throws left-handed when most setups favor right-handers. The competition is what Campbell is all about.

“When the conditions are right this year, I don’t know if there’s anyone that can beat him,” Allen said.

Three school records to his name, averaging over 58 meters a throw in the discus event and now a chance to roll to a national championship later in May.

“A national title takes a lot of hard work, a little bit of luck, but if anyone has a chance,” Allen says, “He’s got a pretty good one.”