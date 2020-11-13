Two Wyandotte softball players sign to play at next level

WYANDOTTE, Ok. — Two Wyandotte softball plyers have signed on the dotted line and made their college choices official.

Ally Bartley and Jennelle Lundien signed to play softball at the next level Thursday. Bartley will be attending Northern Oklahoma College in Enid. Jennelle Lundien will be attending Missouri Southern.

Bartley and Lundien were key members of a 2020 softball team that claimed the Lucky 7 Conference championship, district champions, regional champions, and appeared in the state quarterfinals.