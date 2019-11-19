Two Riverton athletes sign NLIs on Monday

RIVERTON, Ks. — Two Riverton athletes signed their letters of intent to play sports at the college level on Monday.

Senior Danielle Weaver will continue her basketball career at Neosho County Community College in Chanute.

“My brother went there and it felt like Riverton kind of,” Weaver said. “It was small. It wasn’t hard to navigate around. I kinda knew about where I needed to go and I just loved the coach and how they ran practice. It kind of reminded me of Riverton so it kind of just felt like I needed to go there.”

Her classmate Camryn Compton will play softball at Wichita State next year.

“You know it really just felt like home and growing up I always dreamed of going big or whatever,” Compton said. “But Wichita State felt like home and it wasn’t too far or too close and it just felt like the place to be.”

