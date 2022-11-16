GROVE, Okla. — Two Grove seniors signed college letters on Wednesday to play college ball.

Grove’s Carson Trimble signed a letter-of-intent to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma and Annsleigh Morris signed to play softball at Neosho County Community College.

Carson Trimble with his parents Dr. Tyson and Elizabeth Trimble Annsleigh Morris (center) with her family; Mike Davenport, Rachael Amos, Henry Ellick, Hadleigh Amos, Jean Ellick

Trimble has quarterbacked the Grove Ridgerunners to a perfect season this year. He has passed for 2,180 yards and scored 30 touchdowns.

In Friday’s 70-28 blowout of Sapulpa, the Grove quarterback carved up the Chieftain defense and ran 36 yards for a touchdown to advance Grove to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Annsleigh Morris knocked in 12 home runs during her high school career and had 75 RBI and 84 runs. Annsleigh was named to the all-district team as a sophomore and junior and was named co-offensive player of the year as a senior. She was also named an all-regional middle infielder in her senior year.