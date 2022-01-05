Two Pittsburg seniors sign to play football for Coffeyville

PITTSBURG, Kan. – From Pittsburg to Coffeyville, two Purple Dragon football players will be joining the Red Ravens football team next fall.

Caiden Barber and Rob Hollis both signed their letters of intent to Coffeyville Community College on Wednesday.

Barber, who lost his entire senior season to injury, says the chose the Red Ravens after they gave him a chance to play following his injury.

“I chose Coffeyville because they gave me the opportunity to play. I did not play my senior year so I lost a lot of the looks I had and I feel like they were a good fit for me so I decided to go there.”

His teammate Hollis only played for Pittsburg this season as a do it all utility player after previously playing as a tight end at Webb City. He’ll play linebacker for Coffeyville next fall. He said he’s excited to share the college experience with a fellow high school teammate.

“Caiden and I have been pretty good friends since I’ve been here. Even though we didn’t get to play together we worked out together a lot and done a lot of field work, stuff like that. So that’ll definetely help a lot going into Coffeyville.”