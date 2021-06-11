Two Nevada golfers set to be busy on the greens this summer

NEVADA, Mo. — When it comes to Nevada and when it comes to golf, there’s two names that might come to mind: Emree Cameron and Owen Swearingen.

One’s a freshman and the other is about to be a senior, but both have busy summers ahead of them.

Both Cameron and Swearingen have hopes to play collegiately and then see where the game of golf takes them. Swearingen will compete in the AJGA Open next week in Colorado. Next up for Cameron is the U.S. Girls Qualifier June 22 in Kansas City.

Cameron will also be one of six Missourians — and the youngest — on a team that will play in the Junior Girls Four State Championship in Manhattan later in June.