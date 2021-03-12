Two local wrestlers earn state titles during MSHSAA Class 3 state wrestling meet

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two local high school wrestlers each claimed state titles during Friday’s Class 3 state wrestling meet.

Neosho’s Cayden Auch became the first Wildcat to win four state titles in program history with his victory at 160 pounds.

Carl Junction also has a state champion at 182 pounds. Jesse Cassat picked up the 5-2 decision over his opponent.

In addition to Auch and Cassat, six other wrestlers all competed in first place matches.

In the 106 pound weight class, Raymond Hembree of Neosho finished as state runner up. His teammate Ladon Kivett finished runner up at 120 pounds. Eli Zar finished second at 145. Eric Holt was a runner up at 170, while Jeremiah Larson also finished runner up at 195.

McDonald County’s Blaine Ortiz finished his season as state runner up in the 113 pound division.

The Neosho Wildcats finished second place in the team standings, finishing the meet with 148 points.