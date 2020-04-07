Two Gorillas, One Lion named to D2 Football All-Decade Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After many organizations announced their all-decade teams, NCAA Division 2 announced theirs on Tuesday, April 7th with Missouri Southern’s Brandon Williams and Pitt State’s John Brown and Nate Dreiling named as first team selections.

Williams and Brown are both currently playing in the NFL while Dreiling is now a member of the coaching staff for the University of Oregon.

Williams played for the Lions from 2008-12 before being drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens (who he currently plays for). Williams was named as an All-American in 2012 and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year during that season. He is also the career sack leader for the Lions.

Brown played for the Gorillas from 2011-2013 before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2014 draft (currently he plays for the Bills). He was also a member of the 2011 National Championship team. Brown was a three time All-American and All-MIAA selection. Brown has the career records for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

Dreiling was a member of the Gorillas football team from 2009-2013 including four All-American and conference selections. Dreiling was also named the 2011 D2 National Defensive Player of the Year and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a member of the 2011 National Championship team. Dreiling most recently was the defensive coordinator for the Gorillas before accepting a position as a defensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks.

Here is a full list of the teams below:

D2Football.com All-Decade Team