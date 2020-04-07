Two Gorillas, One Lion named to D2 Football All-Decade Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After many organizations announced their all-decade teams, NCAA Division 2 announced theirs on Tuesday, April 7th with Missouri Southern’s Brandon Williams and Pitt State’s John Brown and Nate Dreiling named as first team selections.
Williams and Brown are both currently playing in the NFL while Dreiling is now a member of the coaching staff for the University of Oregon.
Williams played for the Lions from 2008-12 before being drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens (who he currently plays for). Williams was named as an All-American in 2012 and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year during that season. He is also the career sack leader for the Lions.
Brown played for the Gorillas from 2011-2013 before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2014 draft (currently he plays for the Bills). He was also a member of the 2011 National Championship team. Brown was a three time All-American and All-MIAA selection. Brown has the career records for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.
Dreiling was a member of the Gorillas football team from 2009-2013 including four All-American and conference selections. Dreiling was also named the 2011 D2 National Defensive Player of the Year and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a member of the 2011 National Championship team. Dreiling most recently was the defensive coordinator for the Gorillas before accepting a position as a defensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks.
Here is a full list of the teams below:
D2Football.com All-Decade Team
|First Team
|QB
|Jason Vander Laan
|Ferris State
|RB
|Franklyn Quiteh
|Bloomsburg
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|Western Colorado
|WR
|Jeff Janis
|Saginaw Valley
|WR
|Billy Brown
|Shepherd
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Ashland
|OL
|Ryan Schraeder
|Valdosta State
|OL
|Garth Heikkinen
|Minnesota Dulth
|OL
|Ryan Jensen
|CSU-Pueblo
|OL
|Amini Silatolu
|Midwestern State
|OL
|Joe Long
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|DL
|Matt Judon
|Grand Valley
|DL
|Brandon Williams
|Missouri Southern
|DL
|Jamie Meder
|Ashland
|DL
|Matt Lonacre
|Northwest Missouri
|LB
|Deon Lacey
|West Alabama
|LB
|Nate Dreiling
|Pittsburg State
|LB
|Connor Harris
|Lindenwood
|DB
|Malcolm Butler
|West Alabama
|DB
|Kyle Dugger
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|DB
|Rontez Miles
|Cal U
|DB
|Pierre Desir
|Lindenwood
|K
|Greg Zuerlein
|Missouri Western
|P
|Taylor Accardi
|Colorado School of Mines
|AP
|John Brown
|Pittsburg State
|Second Team
|QB
|Luis Perez
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|RB
|Cameron McDondle
|CSU-Pueblo
|RB
|Ja’Quan Gardner
|Humboldt State
|WR
|Brody Oliver
|Colorado Mines
|WR
|Shane Zylstra
|Minnesota State
|TE
|Brian Leonhardt
|Bemidji State
|OL
|Alex Cappa
|Humboldt State
|OL
|Eric Kush
|Cal U
|OL
|Brandon Fusco
|Slippery Rock
|OL
|Matt Armstrong
|Grand Valley
|OL
|Trey Pipkens
|Sioux Falls
|DL
|Marcus Martin
|Slippery Rock
|DL
|Grover Stewart
|Albany State
|DL
|Cedric Thornton
|Southern Arkansas
|DL
|Zach Sieler
|Ferris State
|LB
|Larry Dean
|Valdosta State
|LB
|Adam Bighill
|Central Washington
|LB
|Carlos Fields
|Winston-Salem
|DB
|Janoris Jenkins
|North Alabama
|DB
|Jeff Heath
|Saginaw Valley
|DB
|Tavierre Thomas
|Ferris State
|DB
|Brandon Dixon
|Northwest Missouri
|K
|Dante Brown
|Fort Hays
|P
|Randy Weich
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|AP
|Deonte Harris
|Assumption