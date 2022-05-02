FRONTENAC, Kan. – Two highly decorated Frontenac wrestlers will be joining the NEO A&M wrestling program next year.

Justice Compton and Dawson Lapping both signed their letters of intent Monday afternoon.

Both will be heading to Miami with plenty of accolades. Lapping earned 132 career wins in high school. He was a two time regional champion, one time sub-state champion, four time state qualifier, and three time state medalist.

“It was kind of a fun process to go through, you know, getting to pick somewhere to go,” Lapping said. “NEO has a great program. They’ve done some great things. Coach (Joe) Renfro he’s a winner. So ultimately I’m ready to win some matches there.”

Compton picked up 106 career wins, was a 2022 regional champion, three time state qualifier, and two time medalist.

“Well it definitely cools the nerves down going into college and not having to make new friends. I’m going in with a bunch of my teammates so I’ll be really comfortable there.”

They’ll be joined by Frontenac assistant coach Mason Jameson, who has one year of college eligibility remaining.