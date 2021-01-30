Tristan Gegg scores career high 32 points in Pitt State win over Rogers State

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Tristan Gegg posted a career high 32 points in the Gorillas 92-81 win over Rogers State on Saturday.

Gegg led the game in scoring, with Kaylee DaMitz right behind her with 26 points. The two combined for 58 points, which accounted for 63% of Pitt State’s total points against Rogers. Julia Johnson chipped in 13 points.

The Gorillas will return to action Thursday, February 4 at home against the University of Central Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at John Lance Arena.