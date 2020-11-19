Trio of Webb City baseball players sign letters of intent

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy fall for Webb City High school split between softball, cross country, swimming and diving all claiming conference or district titles. The football team is still alive on its run for state. But some Cardinals took a pause in their busy schedules to put pen to paper.

A few of Webb City’s baseball players in Cole Gayman, Treghan Parker and Matt Woodmansee are headed to local spots after one more season with the Cardinals. Gayman and Parker became almost like a package deal to Missouri Southern State University while Woodmansee makes his way to Labette Community College.

There’s much excitement for the upcoming baseball season as the previous year was taken away due to COVID-19.

“I mean, we’re going to make this year as best as possible,” Gayman said. “Hopefully, make the next four years even better.”

Gayman and Parker have played together since they were six years old and knew a move together to Missouri Southern was the right one.

“Cole texted me after his visit and said, he’s like, ‘I’m ready to do this,’ and, ‘I’m ready to play there and I want you to also,'” Parker said. “And I was excited, I was thrilled, and I was also ready and next day after the visit, it was just basically a done deal.”

The trio signed their letters of intent and then it was off to football practice.

Webb City head baseball coach Flave Darnell put it best when he said that the focus is on football winning a state title and then it’ll turn to the new baseball season. Woodmansee is already one step ahead.

“I want to have one more good season here,” Woodmansee said. “And, hopefully, try and hit a few home runs.”