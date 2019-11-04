Trey Strahan Finds His Voice in His Music

FRONTENAC, Ks– On the football field he plays multiple positions for the Frontenac Raiders. But when Trey Strahan comes home, his computer turns on, his microphone comes out, and the bars begin to flow.

Trey spends most of his free time producing rap music.

“My older cousin, he was producing on this software right here, and I heard him making beats, and I was like oh this sounds cool, and I was like ‘How did you do it? How did you do it?’,” Trey said

Trey continued, “Then I made my first beat and it was good, and he was like oh you’re good at this.”

Since that interaction with his cousin, Trey’s interest in music has become an outright obsession.

“It could be around 20 plus hours a week,” said Trey. “Two Sunday’s ago I put 14 hours in.”

And the hard work has paid off. Going by the stage name ‘Yung Sauce’, Trey began putting his music on different online platforms, and his songs have grown in popularity. His single ‘Gettin this Dough’ has 30,000 listens on Soundcloud alone.

Trey said, “It gets addicting because once you see those numbers keep going up you just keep making more and more, and it makes you want to go ten times harder every time.”

Some of his biggest supporters are his Frontenac Raiders Football teammates as they enjoy playing his songs in the team locker room.

“He’s very good at what he does and I think he’s going to go somewhere and show his work to people,” said fellow Senior Jake Beckmann.

Trey hopes making music becomes his full-time job, and the high school senior feels his music can make an impact on others as well.

“I like to help people with my music because I’ve been down before, and the music is what brought me back up. So I like try to help people that way.”

Hoping his creativity has an effect on lives, one key, one drum, and one verse at a time.