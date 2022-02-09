JOPLIN, Mo. — College Heights Christian School announced a few weeks ago that for the first time ever, they’ll be fielding an 8-man football team in the fall.

They’ve already made lots of headway, with seven games on the schedule for the inaugural season. The cougars have also started ordering equipment, but the most important thing: they’ve named a head coach.

Travis Burke, who’s coached in several high schools (including two head coaching positions at Oswego and Humboldt) will be tasked with getting the program off the ground, and he couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to cultivate a new team atmosphere.

Burk says, “That’s probably my main goal, is that everyone come together and [learn] our system. We’ll definitely have a system that they’ll have to learn, which will be exciting, and also just being a part of something.”

Phillip Jordan, College Heights athletic director, says, “Having that relationship, knowing who he is, what he’s all about, it makes sense and we’re just thankful that he’s chosen to take this step with us.”

The Cougars will play their home games at Joplin High School’s on-site field.