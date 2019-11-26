Top Performers: Davis dives into the top spot

JOPLIN, Mo. – It is far from the first time that Isaiah Davis has found himself on the Top Performer list or even in the top spot, but this one may mean a little bit more to the Eagles Senior Running back after he rushed for 5 touchdowns, 195 yards, and also caught an interception and recovered a fumble that would lead to eventual scores.

The South Dakota State commit also helped lead his team to a State Championship birth after beating Ft. Zumwalt West, 41-20 in the Class 6 Semifinal. It truly seemed that whenever the Eagles needed a big play on either side of the ball Isaiah Davis was the one making it happen. Here are the rest of this week’s Top Performers:

#1 Isaiah Davis – Joplin – Senior – RB: 37 carries, 195 yards, 5 TDs, INT, FR

#2 Tyler Mueller – Carthage – Senior – RB: 22 carries, 288 yards, 5 TDs

#3 Bowen Preddy – Cassville – Senior – RB: 23 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs, Kick Return TD

#4 Terrell Kabala – Webb City – Senior – RB: 13 carries, 188 yards, 3 TDs

#5 Patrick Carlton – Carthage – Junior – QB: 157 rush yards, 3 TDs