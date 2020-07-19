Top high school football payers take the field for 2020 Oklahoma 8-Man Football All-Star Game

MIAMI, OK. — Some of Oklahoma’s best high school football players got to show off their skills Saturday.

This year’s Oklahoma 8-Man Football All-Star Game took place Saturday night at NEO A&M College in Miami.

Nearly 80 players along with 20 coaches were chosen to participate. In addition to the game, the all-star event provides $8,000 in scholarships to players, and an additional one $1,000 in scholarships for two all-star cheerleaders.

The green team defeated the white team 42-22.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had any sports in Oklahoma,” said Executive Director of the Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Amanda Davis. “So, it’s just great to be here tonight. It’s a huge crowd. We didn’t really know what to expect, but it’s been a great turnout. So, we’re very pleased.”

Not only were they happy to have some live sports, but Davis said the game also helped bring some much needed foot traffic to businesses in Miami.