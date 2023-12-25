JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Webb City’s Eli Pace (Webb City Junior Guard)–

Against Seneca Thursday night, Webb City junior guard Eli Pace garnered 20 points, eight assists, and two steals in the 88-58 win.

Play #2: Stanley, Sargent, and Burns Dominate (Webb City Girls Basketball)–

Malorie Stanley, Addi Burns, and Abby Sargent all racked up double figures for the Lady Cardinals against Seneca.

Stanley and Burns finished with 13, and Sargent finished with 12 points in the 60-17 win over Seneca.

Play #3: Lamar’s Offense Explodes (Lamar Girls Basketball)–

Lamar girls basketball had a great game against Adrian. Outstanding plays from all guards saw each starter in double figures on Tuesday.

Play #4: Cannon Thornhill (Aurora Sophomore Guard)–

Cannon Thornhill made several plays in the Houn Dawgs 59-47 win over the Neosho Wildcats on Monday.

In addition to a terrific coast-to-coast style basket, Thornhill finished with 16 points in the road win.

Play #5: Cael Carlin (McDonald County Sophomore Guard)–

Cael Carlin racked up his point totals in a dominant third quarter against Willard.

The Mustangs would lose the game 78-49, but Carlin’s step back three-pointer was followed by a strong second half run. The sophomore guard also picked up several assists.