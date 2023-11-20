JOPLIN, MO – After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Tobias Roland (NEO Sophomore)–

Tobias Roland orchestrated an impressive one-handed dunk on a fast break. The Norsemen ended up winning over Central Baptist 103-69.

Play #4: Kolbe Katsis (Pitt State WR)–

In the second half against Indianapolis, Chad Dodson launched an absolute missile into the arms of Kolbe Katsis. The Gorillas wide receiver, known as a huge playmaker this season, hauled in the pass over a defender using his helmet.

Pitt State went on to win over Indianapolis 35-14.

Play #3: Omari Jackson (Webb City RB)–

In their quarterfinal game against Grain Valley, Webb City’s Omari Jackson turned on the jets and broke multiple tackles for a 60-plus yard touchdown.

The Cardinals went on to win this one 49-35.

Play #2: Kayden Carter (NEO Sophomore)–

In their game against Coffeyville, NEO’s Kayden Carter went in for a two-handed jam over a defender.

The Norsemen went on to win 77-59.

Play #1: Gabe Johnson (Webb City QB)–

Webb City quarterback Gabe Johnson making yet another top five play appearance, this time against Grain Valley.

On the QB keeper, he completely fooled the defense and ran 90 yards for a touchdown.