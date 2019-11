MIAMI, Ok -- Football memorabilia and smiles ruled the day at the Miami Civic Center as football fans got a chance to receive an autograph from 1969 Heisman Trophy winner, and Miami native Steve Owens.

"For anybody to come out and see me, makes it special," said Owens. "But anytime I come back here and see my folks here, and see my friends, I relive part of my childhood here."