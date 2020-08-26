Titans ready to build off 2019 season

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Arguably one of the most overlooked teams in the CNC from a year ago, the Columbus Titans aim to recreate some of that same magic for the 2020 season.

It wasn’t until the final game last year that the Titans experienced their first loss of the season to the Frontenac Raiders, and a missed chance to claim the CNC title.

“We’ve talked quite a bit about that,” Columbus Titans head coach Blake Burns said. “Last year we were kind of the Cinderella story. Everybody loves a Cinderella story. We aren’t that anymore, we aren’t going to sneak up on anybody. So we’ve got to be ready to go every week.”

But what better way to start the new season than with a first week match up against the Raiders on September 4. Columbus knows there are some doubters out there, but they’re preparing to carry over what they started.

“We’re coming in, we’re trying to build that reputation, build that tradition here,” Titans junior quarterback Jaxson Haraughty said. “We’re coming out and we’re wanting another eight and two season. We want to play in some more meaningful games though.. We’re expecting a lot of wins and a lot of great games.”