Tickets for limited-capacity Cardinals home games available this week

ST. LOUIS, MO. – You can start buying tickets to Cardinals games this week. Tickets for all 13 April home games, including the home opener, will be available.
To begin the season, up to approximately 32% of capacity will be allowed to attend each game at Busch Stadium. This will allow for up to 15,000 fans to attend games. Season ticket holders will get the first crack at purchasing tickets. Opening day is April 8th.
Multi-game ticket sales start Tuesday at 11:00 am. Single-game tickets will be available on Wednesday at 11:00 am. They must be purchased online or by phone at 314-345-9000. The Busch Stadium ticket windows will not be open for this week’s ticket sales.
Tickets will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes, up to four seats per pod. All tickets purchased will be delivered digitally and can be easily managed using the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can learn more about how to access and manage their digital tickets at cardinals.com/ballparkapp.
Policies and protocols for 2021:
- Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.