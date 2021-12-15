Three McDonald County athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School had three students commit to furthering their athletic careers on Wednesday.

Senior catcher Cole Martin signed to play baseball at Crowley Community College in Arkansas, Kansas.

Martin says, “I didn’t think there was gonna be that many people that showed up until I looked up in the stands. It’s pretty crazy how many people showed up for all three of us. It’s pretty special.”

Martin’s teammate, pitcher Levi Helm, will also be playing baseball in college. He signed to play with Highland Community College during the signing event.

Helm says, “It’s finally done, I guess. It’s over with. All the weight is off my shoulders, and now I can just go to the next level and compete with my fellow teammates.”

Baseball wasn’t the only sport represented at McDonald County on Wednesday. Senior Teddy Reedybacon signed to further his basketball career at Neosho Community College in Chanute, Kansas.

Teddy Reedybacon, committed to Neosho CC, “It was exciting, you know? I’m just excited to play college basketball for Neosho Community College. I can’t wait to just continue to excel and grow with basketball and academics. I’m excited to play at the next level.”

The next National Signing Day will be on February 2, 2022.