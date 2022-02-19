COLUMBIA, Mo. — Southwest Missouri can lay claim to three state wrestling champions this season.

Monett’s Simon Hartline, Seneca’s Brady Roark, and Neosho’s Eli Zar all took home state titles during 2022 Missouri State Wrestling Championships. They were three of our area’s nine finalists.

Diamond’s Landon Clement took home a runner up finish in the Class 1, 195 pound match. His performance is the best in program history.

In boys Class 2, Hartline picked up a first round fall to become a state champion at 106 pounds. Roark went a perfect 48-0 on the season to earn his second state title at 120 pounds. Monett’s Harrison Merriman came up short in overtime of the 285 pound final, but still comes away as a four time state medalist.

In Class 3, Carl Junction’s Sam Melton is your 113 runner up after a 9-4 defeat. Neosho’s lone finalist, Zar, defeated last year’s reigning champ to take home the state title at 170 pounds.

Carthage’s Davion King was pinned in the Class 4, 160 final but will still head home as runner up.

In girls competition, Cassville’s Annie Moore finished in second at 115 pounds. Seneca’s Isabella Renfro had already made history by becoming the school’s first female state finalist. She would come up short in her title match at 174, but will still be the Lady Indian’s highest finisher.