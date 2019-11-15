Three Lamar athletes sign letters of intent

LAMAR, Mo. — Three Lamar athletes signed their letters of intent to play sports at the next level Thursday. All three will be taking part in different sports.

Senior Ashland Diggs will travel almost nine hours from home to play softball for Aurora University in Illinois.

“I have a recruiting website and I just kind of went away with it for a little bit because I really wasn’t getting anything,” Diggs said. “But then I saw that they viewed my profile and I was like ‘oh might as well just email them and and see how this goes’ and he emailed me back and really wanted me to go on a visit. So I went there and I just really loved it.”

Her classmate Ashley Lawrence had originally committed to Coffeyville Community College to play softball, but will now attend Missouri Southern and throw javelin for the track and field team.

“I’ve always wanted to play sports,” Lawrence said. “But I didn’t think it would be for track. I thought it would be for softball. I just kind of opened my options up and I realized ‘oh I could do track.’ So that was kind of cool.”

Fellow senior Ryen Willhite will continue her volleyball career at Labette Community College.

“The community was really tight knit and that was really important to me,” Willhite said. “The coach and the team they got along really well and for a small campus it really felt like there was a lot of things to do and they were really involved. They give back to the community and in return they support them.”