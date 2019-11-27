Three Carthage athletes sign to MSSU

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three Carthage Tigers singed their letters of intent to compete on the track and field team at Missouri Southern Tuesday.

All-State long and triple jumper Taris Jackson will compete in jumping events for the Lions.

“The coaching, I really like Coach and what he does with his athletes because they increase like a lot and we have a nice relationship already,” Jackson said. “I want to be a national champion that’s my main goal, and to help my team secure a national championship.”

Twin sisters Jazuri and Jenari Lopez will also compete for the Lions, focusing on the long distance events. The pair will also run cross country.

“I was like this is so cool, such an honor to sign with my sister, and just hope to have a very fun experience in college with her,” Jazuri said.

“It makes me realize that I’m not alone,” Jenari added. “I actually have someone beside me who goes through the same thing as me and we can relate to each other and basically go through everything together and knowing the fact that I’m not alone.”