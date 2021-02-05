Three Carthage athletes sign to continue their football careers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three Carthage High School seniors signed to continue their football careers Friday afternoon.

Aiden Logan will be attending Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

Ian Ketchum and DJ Witt will both be attending Wartburg College out of Iowa.

Out of all the emotions that were felt today, Aiden Logan is just relieved to figure out his next move.

Logan says, “It’s been a real rocky ride since I had to decommit from Arkansas State because of the coaching changes. I wasn’t sure where I’d end up, or if the opportunities I had would even be there anymore.”