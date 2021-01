INDEPENDENCE, Kan. -- When high school girls wrestling became a championship sport in Kansas, it gave Independence High School senior Alexis Allen the chance to claim her rightful place as one of the best wrestlers in the state and she has no plans to give up that title any time soon.

From going undefeated and winning the firs ever KSHSAA girls state wrestling championship last year to being the first wrestler in over 20 years to bring a state title back to independence high school, Alexis Allen is a force to be reckon with.