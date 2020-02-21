Thomas Jefferson end season with win at McAuley Catholic

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Warriors kept the game close, but would not be able to slow down the Thomas Jefferson attack as the Cavaliers roll to victory 70 to 50.

On Senior Night at McAuley Catholic the Warriors would drop to 6-19 on the season, they will face Liberal on Tuesday, February 25th at 8:30 PM for the first round of the Class 1 District 5 tournament.

Senior Night at McAuley how about @KSNLocalNews Stuart Price getting to be on the court with his son Jake! pic.twitter.com/O1DfDD9Aqk — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 21, 2020

The Thomas Jefferson boys improved to 17-8 on the season with the win. They are the #1 seed in the Class 2 District 12 tournament, they will face Jasper on Saturday, February 22nd from Webb City High School.