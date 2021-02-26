Thomas Jefferson earn first district title since 2012 with win over McAuley

LAMAR, Mo. — It was a moment years in the making. After coming close the last couple of years, the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team were crowned district champions after defeating McAuley Catholic 55-43 Friday.

The win marks the programs first district title since 2012, their fourth in 14 years.

Drew Goodhope lead the Cavaliers in scoring with 19 points, Dhruv Gheewala added 14, Caden Myers also joined them in double-digit scoring with 10.

With the win, the Cavaliers move to 19-5 on the season. They’ll face Miami, Missouri in a Class 1 sectional matchup. The 9-13 Eagles defeated Chilhowee 49-42 to advance to sectionals.

Tip off of the sectional game is set for March 2 at 6 p.m. The host site is yet to be determined.