Thomas Jefferson boys tennis is chasing perfection

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you want to talk about trying to chase perfection, or at least getting as close as possible, take a look at the Thomas Jefferson High School boys tennis team.

The Cavaliers are back in the state final four, but the road to get there has been almost spotless. They haven’t lost a match, earning a perfect 14-0 record, and have only lost just two sets all season.

Thomas Jefferson competes against Bolivar in the state semifinals at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield on Friday (May 28). The team is two steps away from its first state title since 2007 . . . and maybe, a perfect season.