JOPLIN, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team got off to a quick start, using an early lead to take down Ozark 7 foe College Heights 57-46 Tuesday.

The win drops College Heights record to 14-8 on the year, 2-2 in Ozark 7 play.

The Thomas Jefferson girls dropped their contest with College Heights, losing to the Lady Cougars 60-18.

College Heights record improves to 20-2, 4-0 in conference play.