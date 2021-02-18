Thomas Jefferson and McAuley Catholic split boy/girl doubleheader

JOPLIN, Mo. — Both the Thomas Jefferson and McAuley Catholic boys and girls basketball teams were in action Thursday night, with the two schools splitting the boy/girl doubleheader. McAuley Catholic won the girls game, while Thomas Jefferson took the boys game.

The McAuley girls defeated Thomas Jefferson in a lopsided 63-28 win. With the victory, McAuley moved to 16-8 on the season, 4-2 in Ozark 7 play. They’ll face Bronaugh at home Friday.

The Thomas Jefferson boys moved to 16-5 on the season with a 50-43 win over McAuley. Thomas Jefferson senior Dhruv Gheewala lead the Cavalier scoring attack with 15 points in the win. McAuley Catholic moves to 7-15 on the season. The Warriors will be back in action Saturday for their first round district game with Northeast Vernon County. Thomas Jefferson, who is also in McAuley’s district, will receive a first round bye.