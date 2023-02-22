GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Wednesday night, the Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers played the Sheldon Panthers in the Class 1 District 7 semifinals.

The Cavaliers pulled through down the stretch to defeat the Panthers 65-54 and advance to the district championship. Tyler Brouhard and Jay Ball led the way for the Cavaliers in scoring. Brouhard had a game high of 28 points, while Ball finished with 22 points.

The Cavaliers will face the Golden City Eagles at Golden City High School Friday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.