WEBB CITY, Mo. — The top seeded Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team used a series of turnovers and three pointers to get out to a large lead in the second quarter, eventually going on to defeat Wheaton 68-56.

The Cavaliers will face Purdy Friday in the Class 2 District 12 championship game.

Purdy defeated the College Heights boys team 59-52 to advance to the title game.

Tip for the championship game is set for 7:30 pm.