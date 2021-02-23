Thomas Jefferson advances to district title game with win over Rich Hill

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team is headed to the Class 1, District 7 district championship after defeating fourth seeded Rich Hill 76-51 Tuesday.

Thomas Jefferson senior Dhruv Gheewala lead the Cavaliers scoring attack with 23 points, Drew Goodhope added 19, while Jay Ball rounded out the double digit scorers with 13.

With the win, Thomas Jefferson will face Ozark 7 rival McAuley Catholic in Friday’s district championship game. The Warriors defeated Hume 55-40 in their district semifinal Tuesday.

Tip off for Friday’s game is set for 8 p.m. at Lamar High School.