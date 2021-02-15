The utility player: Pitt State softball player leads a life between playing the field and ROTC

PITTSBURG, Kan. — There’s probably not much Pitt State’s Maddy Szymanski can’t do.

She balances out the life of a Pitt State softball player and life as a Pitt State ROTC cadet. Not only that, but you add in classes, a part-time job and she does it all. Some say their schedules are busy and then take a look at Maddy’s and think, ‘OK, maybe I’m not that busy.’

But there’s not an individual more up for the challenge than Maddy Szymanski.

Some know her as Cadet Szymanski. When she trades in her camouflage for the crimson and gold of Pitt State, the softball team likes to call her their ‘little solider.’

“I come to the locker room in my uniform, and sometimes I have to come late or go early from practice, and they just say, ‘Goodbye, little solider,'” Szymanski said.

But this catcher had to do some catching up. Szymanski is what you call a ‘lateral entry.’ She joined Pitt State’s ROTC at the end of her sophomore year and went through basic camp to make up for the years of learning she’s missed.

“There’s people that have been there for three years and this is my first,” Szymanski said. “And there’s a lot of information I don’t fully understand or fully know yet, but as I’m going along I’m like, ‘Oh, this makes sense, like I can do this.'”

Pitt State head softball coach Ashley Balazs remembers meeting Szymanski for the first time in Illinois, but always knew there was something special about her.

“When we get to college,” Balazs said, “We don’t know who we are, we don’t know who we want to be, and she’s finding that. She’s really finding her way.”

Szymanski says she’s dreamed of joining the U.S. Army since high school. Between academics, ROTC and softball, Szymanski puts time management into perspective.

“A normal day for Cadet Szymanski is she wakes up, she’ll do [physical training] with ROTC in the morning,” 1st Lieutenant and Pitt State assistant professor of military science T.J. Wiebe said. “She’ll change, shower, get breakfast, hit the books, go to her classes for the day and then afternoon softball practice.”

But when you need a little motivation to get you through your day, why not turn to someone with one of the most inspirational stories in sports … The iconic walk-on for Notre Dame football, Rudy Ruettiger. Szymanski and Ruettiger attended the same high school and now train in the same gym back home in Joliet, Ill.

“He trained me and my dad for a long time,” Szymanski said of their relationship. “My dad was a big powerlifter. Growing up, I was just all around it and then I started, I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to do it with me and see what happens.'”

Szymanski ended up winning two titles in high school powerlifting competition in both the teen and woman’s divisions.

She’s everything you want in a leader split between the drive, the devotion, and the kindness and strength of heart. This is her ‘Rudy moment.’ She’s out to show others that she can balance a life between playing the field and wanting to serve her country, while inspiring others that they can do the same.

“When people need someone to pick them up, she’s going to do that,” Balazs said. “We play a game of failure, so to have someone for the girls to go to that can be like, ‘Hey, we’re going to get this done, we’re going to get rolling, tomorrow’s a new day.'”

Wiebe sums up Szymanski’s biggest attribute of being an example for others.

“She’s a testament that it can happen, it can work,” he said. “You can be an athlete, a collegiate athlete, and be a future lieutenant in the United States Army.”

Szymanski says her plan is to graduate next year in May where she will be commissioning as a second lieutenant with hopes of becoming a military police officer. And one thing everyone said about Szymanski is that no matter how hard of a workout it might be, or bad of a day, Szymanski will always deliver the perfect, sarcastic one-liner.