PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Championship Sunday was quite the finish for both Pittsburg State University and Missouri Southern State University's track and field teams at the MIAA Indoor Championships at the Robert W. Plaster Center.

The Gorillas women's side finished the day on top with 137 total points, securing their fourth straight indoor title. Southern's women's team followed suit right behind Pitt State with 130.5 points. As for the men, Missouri Southern sat way up high in the standings with 142 total points and Pitt State in second with 116 points.