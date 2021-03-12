‘The Last Dance’: Mt. Vernon seniors Stokes and Johnston prepare for final postseason run

MT. VERNON, Mo. — Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston have been playing basketball together their entire lives: from youth league, to middle school, to being four year varsity starters, and now, they’re trying to end their senior year with a state championship.

Johnston says, “We always look at each other and smile, because this has been our whole goal our whole lives.”

The two haven’t stopped smiling yet this season. They made it past the sectional round this week, a first for the duo.

Stokes says, “To just know we finally got past that hump of sectionals, our excitement and momentum going into this game is so high.”

Their chemistry off the court gives them an edge on the court: one they know they can showcase in the quarterfinal round.

Stokes says, “We have such a trust between each other, that connection, finding each other on the floor, knowing we have each other’s back.”

Johnston says, “We wanna play our hardest for each other one last time because we really are going our separate ways. We just want to make it a good one this time.”

Stokes will continue her career at Missouri Southern State University after high school-, while Johnston will head to Morningside College in Iowa. But before that, they plan on completing one last dance.

Stokes says, “We both were like, this is what we need to do, Jordan and Pippen. She’s the closest friend I’ve ever had and playing with her is so great.”