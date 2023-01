The Joplin Eagles and the Francis Howell Vikings would faceoff in the first semifinal matchup of the 2023 Kaminsky Classic. The Eagles came up short as they were defeated by the Vikings 57-49.

All Wright led all scorers with 25 points. Quin Renfro had seven points and seven rebounds, while Terrance Gibson chipped in seven points with nine rebounds.

Joplin will play for third place at 2 p.m. tomorrow against Poplar Bluff.