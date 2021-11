JOPLIN, Mo. -- "Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe, help to make the season bright." But so do Black Friday Deals and Small Business Saturday Specials! So while some of us choose to put on some Nat King Cole and put up our Christmas tree's this weekend, other's will be out hunting for those special deals for that special someone.

Before we start shopping we have to have some fuel for our bodies to get through the day. I'll be stopping off at Golden Coral, on Range Line Road in Joplin. They are having an all you can eat breakfast buffet that includes all the coffee and juice I can drink. That should get me going! (Buffet from 7:30-10:30am)