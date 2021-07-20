Team chemistry, developing play style main goals for Missouri Southern football this season

JOPLIN, Mo. –With football season right around the corner, all eyes are going to be on the Missouri Southern State University football program as new head coach Atiba Bradley takes the reins and tries to turn things around.

The team went 3-30 over three seasons from 2017 to 2019, but when Bradley took over as head coach, the Lions won the only spring game they were able to play after the 2020 season was cancelled. That win was a positive sign for the program, which has struggled in recent seasons.

Despite that one win, this season, Bradley isn’t concerned with the team’s record. He just wants to get his players gelling and on the same page.

Bradley says, “We just want to put our best foot forward. And if that means we end up 10-0 or 11-0 and we make the playoffs, so be it. If it means we fall a little short of that, so be it. I think the biggest thing for this year is establishing our style of play, and just playing with a lot of energy and passion.”

The Lions will kick off their season on Thursday, September 2 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.