CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The tradition continued at the Briarbrook golf course as some of the most talented young Missouri golfers battled the heat. Joplin took on Springfield with tee time at 10 a.m.

“They’re excited to be here,” said Joplin coach Larry Cowger.

“I got texts all night long about the tees we’re playing, what scorecards we’re using, and all that stuff, so they’re excited to be here and they want to win.”

Britt Coy, one of Joplin’s golfers, said his teammates are the ones that make the experience worthwhile.

“We’ve competed against these guys all year, and now we get to be a team. It’s always fun to team up and be a part of a special group,” said Coy.

Coy and his Springfield opponent Ethan Bartels said they enjoyed the competition, but particularly during the summer.

“It’s really fun,” said Bartels.

“I get to play this course a lot, and it’s always fun to play it in the summer months.”

Joplin took home the Junior Horton Smith Cup for the first time since 2019.