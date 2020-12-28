Taking a leap of faith: Pittsburg State University’s Cameron Huefner moves from Australia to the United States to play basketball

PITTSBURG, Kan. — On the Pittsburg State University men’s basketball team, you’ll find players from all over the United States.

You’ll also find Cameron Huefner, from Australia.

Cameron Huefner, Pittsburg State freshman basketball player, says, “I lived in a state called South Australia, in a town and city called Adelaide. It’s down south. I’m about 30 minutes from the beach.”

Huefner didn’t always intend coming to the United States permanently.

He was in Houston for an AAU tournament where he was approached by Pitt State Associate Head Coach Justin Bailey and offered a scholarship on the spot.

Huefner says, “I got the scholarship from Coach Bailey in the 11th grade, I went home, in between me coming back to America in the 12th grade, he moved out of Pitt State. So that meant I lost the scholarship. So I came back in 12th grade and played AAU again, and I texted him and said, ‘I’m in America,’ and he said come up to Pitt. So I came up to Pitt, Coach [Kim] Anderson gave me a workout, and the rest is history.

Kim Anderson, Pittsburg State men’s head basketball coach says, “He’s very skilled, he shoots the ball very well, and you know, in the time he had that tryout to the time he got here, he got bigger in stronger, which is good and what we were hoping for.

The athletic system in Australia isn’t the same as it is here in the United States- and so Cameron knew that if he wanted to play basketball at the collegiate level, that playing in the United States would be his only shot.

Huefner says, “In Australia, we don’t do basketball as a college sport. I didn’t really know of the college systems unless you were a big time player at the big universities.”

He’s adjusted well to the United States, although sometimes there are subtle communication differences between him and his teammates.

Huefner says, “My roommate, RJ, I’ll be talking to him and he’ll say, ‘Cam, speak American please,'”

RJ Forney Jr, Pitt State freshman basketball player, says, “He calls oranges mandarins, like actual oranges, instead of mandarin oranges in a cup, and he’s like ‘Do you guys not call them that?’ He’s always calling them that. And I’m like, just call them oranges.”

Coming to Pittsburg was a leap of faith for Cameron, but one he knows he won’t regret.

Huefner says, “If you got an opportunity take it, because obviously you’re going to regret it at the end of the day. If I didn’t take this in 20 years time, 10 years time, I would really doubt myself and say, I could’ve made something of it.”