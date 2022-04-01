WEBB CITY, Mo. — SWX Athletics started out with just six kids in 2018. Now, the gym is home to several nationally ranked cheerleading squads.

“We started out real small, we did really decent the first year,” says Stacey Bouma-Johnson, owner of SWX Athletics. “And then the next year we were ranked in the country. And then the year after that we’re ranked in the country and we continue to just keep going and our levels keep going up.”

As the girls on the teams age, of course, they get better. Emily Bopp of the number one ranked Bomb Squad team has worked with Stacey for six years, but she says her team’s improvement just over the last couple months has gotten them to where they are.

Bopp says, “If you would have saw us back in August or November, we were not the second team in the nation. All of these people on this team really put the work in and you know, it’s been a great accomplishment to be with them and to see how we’ve all come together with so many issues.”

Also ranked at second in the nation is the Tiny Tanks, who are already learning the value of hard work and team work at such a young age.

Addison Ebbs of the Tiny Tanks says, “We have to work really hard so we can get it done.”

“I feel really happy and i want to be at a higher level,” adds Kaisley Copher.

Johnson says, “We are very much here about who you are as a person. We love each other no matter what. You may not like the person sitting next to you right that moment. These are kids. They’re always gonna bicker and fight and all those things. But my biggest thing with them is learning how to treat each other learning how to work with each other.”

Stacey and her girls are hoping to see all that work pay off this weekend at the Open Championships in Branson, Missouri.