SWMO All-Stars finish pool play 3-0

The Southwest Missouri All-Stars finish pool play of the Premier Baseball Junior National Championship with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating Texas Stix North 1-0.

Webb City’s Cale McAllister struck out five while only allowing one hit in the game with Joplin’s Tyler Ledford earning the save for the All-Stars.

Joplin’s Cade Carlson would score the games only run courtesy of Neosho’s Gage Kelly.

The All-Stars return to action in the winner’s bracket at 9:30 AM against Arlington A’s Howeth at Warren Turner Field. They will also play a second game at 2:30 PM against Texas Stix Mistler at Warren Turner Field.