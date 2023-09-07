KSNF/KODE — Investigators say signing up to stream school sports could expose you to identity theft.

The Better Business Bureau suggests you be careful when signing up for any services claiming to stream high school athletics. Pamela Hernandez said you may be signing up for identity theft without realizing it, and she says being scammed out of some money may be the least of your problems.

“Once they have your credit card information, they may ask for Social Security numbers, other personally identifying details, that opens you up to identity theft,” said Pamela Hernandez, Regional Director, Better Business Bureau.

Hernandez added the best way to make sure you don’t get scammed is to call the school you want to watch and get the information from them.