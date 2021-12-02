Stokes puts up 33 points in Missouri Southern’s conference opener

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State University women’s basketball team opened up MIAA play on Thursday against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos. After leading by three points at halftime, the Lions extended their lead and ultimately won 81-74.

Former Mt. Vernon Mountaineer Lacy Stokes put up a monster 33 points for the Lions. Purdy native Layne Skiles scored 15 points, while Amaya Johns chipped in 13.

Missouri Southern moves to 3-2 overall, and 1-0 in conference play. They’ll host Newman on Saturday, December 4 at 1:00 p.m.