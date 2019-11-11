Steve Owens Returns to Miami, Takes Part in Autograph Event

MIAMI, Ok — Football memorabilia and smiles ruled the day at the Miami Civic Center as football fans got a chance to receive an autograph from 1969 Heisman Trophy winner, and Miami native Steve Owens.

“For anybody to come out and see me, makes it special,” said Owens. “But anytime I come back here and see my folks here, and see my friends, I relive part of my childhood here.”

Owens continued, “It’s all good and I love to come back and be a part of it. “

The day was filled with pictures and reliving old memories with each person getting their unforgettable moment with the former college football star.

“It’s been really neat to see the things people are bringing in, said Executive Director of the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Amanda Davis. “The things that people have held on to for years, and the things that they have actually chose to be the thing that he would sign to celebrate 50 years. It’s just been neat to see.”

Even 50 years after his Heisman trophy win, the 72-year-old Owens continues to come back home, and share the glory in the place that started it all.

Owens said, “To see where I came from, to having successes, blessings, to have a statue given to me, and to see young folks, and talk to young folks that are looking for what they want to do, that anything is possible if you’re willing to work for it.”