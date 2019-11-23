STATE BOUND: Joplin Eagles advance to Class 6 title game

O’FALLON, Mo. — For the first time in 35 years there will be a Joplin team battling for state.

The unbeaten Joplin Eagles (13-0) advanced on to the Class 6 state championship game after winning 41-20 over the Ft. Zumwalt West Jaguars (10-3). Senior Isaiah Davis led the way for Joplin with 175 rush yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns in the Eagles victory Saturday afternoon. The Eagles jumped out to an early 21-3 lead and never looked back.

Not only did Davis account for five total scores, but he also collected an interception and recovered some fumbles.

“I don’t know what we will do after next week, but I know we get guaranteed seven more days,” Joplin head football coach Curtis Jasper said. “And I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

The job isn’t done just yet for the Eagles. One more game remains between Joplin and lifting up a trophy, and the De Smet Spartans (13-0) stand in the way. It’s a final matchup of unbeaten teams for the ultimate reward.

“This feeling is insane man,” Joplin senior quarterback Blake Tash said. “Something we’ve never experienced, something this program hasn’t experienced in forever. I’m just so thankful to be a part of it with this team. This team means more to me than anything.”

The Eagles square off against De Smet for the state championship next Saturday at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Game time is set for 3 pm.