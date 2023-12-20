FRONTENAC, KS – Frontenac high school football’s all-state punter Tyler Antle signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Kansas on Wednesday.

Alongside family, friends, and coaches, Antle said his meeting with Kansas happened just a little under a month before he signed.

“I met with Kansas in late November,” Antle said.

“I was in English class and they randomly texted me out of nowhere. A few days later, we set up a visit with them and they offered me, and I just couldn’t say no to that.”

Antle chose KU over other division one programs like Florida and South Dakota State. Pitt State, Central Missouri, and Northwest Missouri were also a few of many division two programs to offer the senior punter.

Antle credited his coach and father for having the biggest influence on his football journey.

“My dad and coach have helped me tremendously,” Antle said.

“My dad inherited a lot of coaching tactics that came from his own father, and through that, he helped coach me to get better from a young age. My coach’s motivation also encouraged me to keep going no matter what I came across.”

When asked about joining the Jayhawks, Antle said he looks forward to bringing a force to the special teams unit.

“Jayhawk nation can expect someone who will pin an offense inside the 20 every opportunity he gets,” Antle said.

“I’ll work to make it easier for our defense, and get our offense back out to score again.”

Antle is one of many to join Lance Leipold’s squad on early signing day. The soon-to-be college freshman said he plans to study visual communication.