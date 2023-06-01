PITTSBURG, Ks. — Last Saturday, the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers baseball team was crowned the Class 2-1A state champions for the first time since 2016 after defeating Marion by run rule.

The Panthers entered the state tournament as the eight-seed with a 12-11 record. In CNC Conference, Colgan saw tough competition to get them ready for the state tournament.

St. Mary’s went on to defeat top-seed Little River 12-5 in the quarterfinals. Then, in the semifinals, the Panthers put on a shutout performance winning 10-0 over Onaga. In the state title game, Colgan won in a 13-3 run rule victory over Marion.

John Potusek said, “I mean it’s surreal when you put it that way, being Coach Watt’s 17th state championship it’s just really crazy, it’s hard to put into words, but it’s an amazing feeling.”

Kysen Bennett voiced, “I mean it’s just an amazing feeling knowing that we practiced all year long and to be able to go through state and do what we did, it just feels amazing.”

Coach Mike Watt stated, “It’s the memory that’s created that I think is so special to sit back and watch the kids out on the field with their parents and little brothers and sisters running around giving each other hugs and you know I’ve been fortunate enough to see that several times and that’s probably the most special thing about it is just getting to see that we created a lifetime memory.”

Colgan now has 21 state titles in their history and 17 under head coach Mike Watt. They finished their championship season with a 15-11 record.